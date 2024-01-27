Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Nairobi, Kenya


On 25th of January ambassador Miroslaw Gojdz met with Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Principal Secretary Alex. K. Wachira at the Kenyan Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations especially in the area of affordable renewable energy sources. Poland is very interested in supporting Kenya's rural electrification program and cooperating in this field.

