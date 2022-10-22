FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Clearing House Regulations approved – a major step to transfer system reform; Amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players approved; First FIFA Council meeting in Oceania takes place in advance of the Final Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™

At its meeting in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, the FIFA Council approved the FIFA Clearing House Regulations, a major step in safeguarding transparency and accountability in the global transfer system. The regulations are the result of FIFA’s comprehensive transfer system reform and follow an extensive consultation process initiated by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee (https://fifa.fans/3CSesTj) in 2017.

The regulations, which will enter into force on 16 November 2022, are a set of norms under which the FIFA Clearing House will centralise, process and automate payments between clubs, initially relating to training rewards (training compensation and solidarity contributions), but also promoting financial transparency and integrity within the international transfer system. It is estimated that through the FIFA Clearing House, close to USD 400 million will be distributed each year to training clubs, a five-fold increase when compared to the current situation.

“These regulations send a clear message in relation to international transfer reform: FIFA is committed to protecting the integrity of the game and ensuring the organic functioning of the football pyramid in a spirit of solidarity and transparency,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “Football needs to establish a transfer system that is driven by accountability and supports a fair redistribution across all levels of the game.”

Regarding the international transfer of minors, the FIFA Council also agreed to establish the first-ever regulatory framework for trials, including rules concerning medical care, minimum age and an effective way to seek legal protection, while also implementing more stringent regulation in relation to private academies to increase oversight of minors. It also amended the humanitarian exception established in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players to modernise and apply it more flexibly in order to reflect real-life cases.

The FIFA Council, which staged its first meeting in the Oceania Football Confederation region, also received detailed presentations on the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™, where the FIFA President expressed his wish to see the market being willing to consider a more appropriate value of the broadcast rights for the tournament. There was also an update for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which the FIFA President reiterated everyone was welcome to attend to witness the greatest show on earth.

It was also decided that four items would be presented at a subsequent FIFA Council meeting, namely the appointment of hosts for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, proposed amendments to the FIFA Disciplinary Code and to the FIFA Code of Ethics, and the approval of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

