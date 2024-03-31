Following up on the decision from the Ministerial Meeting regarding the Delivery of Emergency Medical Assistance to the Republic of Sudan, on Friday (29/3) Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko held a coordination meeting with the Sudanese Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, as well as officials from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, are located at the office of the Ministry of Health of Sudan in Port Sudan.

The meeting discussed preparations for sending emergency medical aid from the Indonesian Government containing medical equipment and medicines in accordance with requests from the Sudanese Government with a total value of up to USD 1 million. The aid is planned to be sent from Jakarta to Port Sudan using the Garuda Indonesia airline. The humanitarian aid mission delegation will be led directly by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto who will arrive on Thursday, April 4 2024.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko said that this assistance was a reflection of Indonesia's brotherhood and concern for Sudan and hoped that this assistance could ease the burden felt by the Sudanese people due to the armed conflict.

Minister of Health Dr. Haitham expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Government for this ongoing assistance. Even though they are far apart, Indonesia and Sudan have very close relations. On this occasion, the Minister of Health also expressed his hope that coordination between the two countries could continue and have a positive impact on all parties.​