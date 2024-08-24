On August 23, commencing at 10:05 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Hon. Mrs. Francess Piagie ALGHALI, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, State Minister Tsuji expressed his gratitude to Sierra Leone for its close cooperation with Japan as a key member of the C10 countries, including in the areas of Security Council reform.
- In response, Hon. Mrs. ALGHALI expressed her appreciation for Japan's efforts through TICAD and her desire to continue cooperation in the international arena, especially in the area of WPS.
- The two sides shared the importance of investment for economic development and confirmed that they would continue to work closely together to strengthen economic relations.
- The two sides confirmed the further deepening of Japan- Sierra Leone relations toward TICAD 9 next year.
(Reference) C10 (Committee of Ten)
Established at the 4th Special Session of the AU General Assembly in August 2005, C10 consists of two heads of state from each of the five African regions and is tasked with encouraging other UN member states to support the African Common Position (note: Africa requires two permanent seats with veto power and five non-permanent seats (existing three plus two new seats)). The committee is charged with lobbying other UN member states in order to gain their support for a common African position.