The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation welcomes and applauds the country’s swift response to US President Donald Trump's misunderstanding of South African policy on land matters.

Committee Chairperson Mr Supra Mahumapelo said, “President Trump simply assumes that Black South Africans whose land was taken by force, murder, arrests, etc should be left unattended by the democratic government that the same people (the majority) voted for.

The issue of land has always been at the core of South Africa’s struggle.

“We cannot adopt an approach that seeks to threaten and undermine the sovereignty of other states such as South Africa,” Mr Mahumapelo added.

The best thing under the circumstances, as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola allude, is patient engagement with the US President.

The committee will hold the Department of International Relations and Cooperation accountable on these matters without fear, favour or prejudice.