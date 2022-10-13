The next FIFA Council meeting will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, on 22 October 2022 – the day of the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™. The meeting will be followed by a press conference at the Park Hyatt hotel and will be streamed live on FIFA.com.

The application process for media representatives to attend the post-FIFA Council meeting press conference in person is now open here (https://bit.ly/3VkRTyR). The live stream will subsequently be made available on FIFA.com.

The registration deadline is 21 October (12:00 NZT).

All registrations are subject to review by FIFA, and successful applicants will be notified by email.

Important: this registration is only for the post-FIFA Council meeting press conference. The media accreditation process for the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023™ is now closed.

FIFA Media Hub

Media representatives who wish to apply for accreditation for a FIFA competition or event are required to have an individual FIFA Media Hub account. Media representatives who do not have a Media Hub account are invited to register here (https://fifa.fans/3TcOTTq). This password-protected online service is designed to provide media professionals with details on activities and logistical information relating to FIFA events as well as any special media announcements. Approval to access the FIFA Media Hub does not mean that you have been granted accreditation. The media accreditation process for any FIFA competition or event requires the completion of an event-specific accreditation form via the FIFA Media Hub.

For further information, please contact the FIFA Communications Division at media@fifa.org.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org