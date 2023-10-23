As the world prepares for the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup featuring South Africa’s Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, will host an online press conference in English with French translation.
During the press conference, President Mensah will address all questions from journalists.
Date: Wednesday, October 25 2023
Time: 14:30 Paris Time (13:30 London Time)
Media can register here: https://apo-opa.info/3s7WURy
Media contact:
Nicole Vervelde
Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa
rugby@apo-opa.com
About Rugby Africa:
Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.