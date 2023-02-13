FIFA (www.FIFA.com) is pleased to announce that the media accreditation process for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, which will take place at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France, on 27 February 2023, has now been launched. The deadline for submitting accreditation requests is 23 February 2023.

The process will be handled via the FIFA Media Hub (https://apo-opa.info/3lB2oAY) for written press and photographers.

Please be informed that there is limited space available at the Salle Pleyel. FIFA will endeavour to guarantee that the accredited press is able to work in the best possible way, in line with FIFA standards.

Please ensure you complete both of the following steps when requesting accreditation:

FIFA Media Hub account (https://apo-opa.info/3YIGV7g):

Media representatives who do not have an approved FIFA Media Hub account should register at https://apo-opa.info/3Yyv5Ny. Please note that approval to access the FIFA Media Hub does not mean that you have been granted accreditation. Submit accreditation form:

Please complete the media accreditation form via the FIFA Media Hub. All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will not be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information for broadcasters

Broadcasters interested in covering the event should contact: BroadcasterServicing@fifa.org

Furthermore, please be advised that:

international applicants are responsible for obtaining their own visas; and

successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Information on The Best FIFA Football Awards

The voting process for the player, coach, and goalkeeper of the year for 2022, in both men’s and women’s football, started on 12 January 2023 and was closed on 3 February 2023. The full voting and awards process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation (https://apo-opa.info/3HOiPBf).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org