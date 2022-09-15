An estimated 1.6 million residents and South Sudanese refugees living in Jebel Aulia locality, south of Khartoum, Sudan, are struggling to access basic healthcare and adequate water and sanitation services, especially during the rainy season. In response, teams from Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) are now providing support to a clinic in the Al-Rasheed neighbourhood in the locality of Jebel Aulia, where they have already treated nearly 4,000 patients since July.

“Al-Rasheed clinic was facing shortages of medications as well as issues with water and waste management,” says Assane Compaore MSF Head of Mission in Sudan. “MSF is now supporting the Al-Rasheed clinic and providing free healthcare services for people of all ages and to fill the existing gap in order to reduce illness and deaths in the community.”

“We are seeing now mostly respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal diseases among our patients, which highlights basic healthcare needs in the area”, says Compaore.

MSF is working alongside partners to provide basic healthcare and free emergency care, maternal and mental health care to all patients coming to the facility. For seriously ill patients who require admission to hospital, a referral system has been set in place, so they can be transferred to facilities in Khartoum if needed.

MSF’s work is also focusing on improving access to clean water in the facility and surrounding area. Our team is also launching a disease surveillance system in the communities to keep people healthier and mitigate against any future outbreaks. MSF is also providing training for medical staff in the facility on early detection of outbreaks, as well as emergency interventions.