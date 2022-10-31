As of 31 October 2022, the number of measles laboratory-confirmed cases has increased to 12 in the Greater Sekhukhune district, and two new measles-positive cases were reported in the Mopani district on 28 October 2022, increasing the number of measles cases to 3 within 30 days in the Giyani area. The Giyani area in the Mopani district meets the case definition for the measles outbreak.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is awaiting the measles case investigation forms from the Mopani district to update the measles information from the Giyani area. The ages of the measles confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district ranged from 9 months to 24 years, with seven males and five females. The ages of measles cases in the Mopani district ranged between 2-5years. In the Greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated against measles, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles. Of the new cases, none were hospitalised.

Measles patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes, and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death. Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and those young infants under 2 years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease. Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date. Measles vaccines are given routinely at 6 and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles.

Suspected measles cases should be notified on the NMC system; click here to access the notification form