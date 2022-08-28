NBA Africa and MAVEN Developments, one of Egypt’s market leaders in real estate development, today announced a collaboration that will see MAVEN Developments become an Official Partner of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa 2022 and the title sponsor of the BWB Africa 2022 camp awards. At the conclusion of the 18th edition of the BWB Africa camp, which is being held at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt from Aug. 28-31, the NBA (www.NBA.com) will recognize top performing campers with the following awards: MAVEN – Girls Defensive Most Valuable Player (MVP), MAVEN – Boys Defensive MVP, MAVEN – Girls Three Point Champion and MAVEN – Boys Three Point Champion.

The announcement was made today at the BWB Africa 2022 Opening Ceremony at Hassan Mostafa Sports Complex in Cairo, which was attended by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, MAVEN Developments Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mo Rushdy and NBA and FIBA executives, coaches and players.

“Our partnerships have always been about shared values and giving hope to a better world”, said Rushdy. “Partnering with NBA Africa is not about a developer partnering with a basketball association, it’s much bigger than that. It’s a partnership that will give hope to many of our younger generations to achieve higher goals. This partnership is also about elevating the value of inclusion and good human values in our societies.”

“We are delighted to partner with MAVEN Developments to recognize some of the most promising young players and leaders from across the continent who will distinguish themselves at the historic first BWB Africa camp in Egypt,” said Williams. “We share MAVEN’s commitment to excellence and look forward to developing and inspiring the next generation of players and leaders at BWB Africa 2022.”

BWB Africa 2022 is bringing together more than 60 of the top male and female players ages 18 and under from across Africa to compete against one another and learn directly from current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches, including Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics), Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo), nine-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, 2004 NBA champion and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, two-time NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Charlotte Hornets associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer.

In addition to MAVEN Defensive MVP and MAVEN Three Point Champion awards, a ceremony on the final day of the camp will also award BWB Africa 2022 MVP, BJ Johnson Most Improved Player Award, Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award and BWB Africa 2022 All-Stars to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

Since 2003, more than 1,400 boys and girls from more than 30 African countries have participated in 17 editions of BWB Africa. Overall, 12 former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA, including Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is a standalone entity formed in May 2021 that conducts the NBA’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has a long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010 before opening additional offices in Dakar, Senegal, and Lagos, Nigeria. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, the BAL, and more.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that recently completed its second season. Fans can follow NBA Africa and The BAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.