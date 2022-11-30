Órama Corporate Services (https://OramaCorporate.com/), one of the gold sponsors of the African Energy Week (AEW 2022), have relentlessly exhibited its vision for the second year in a row on “enabling ways to thrive businesses and grow successfully in Africa” at the annual conference that aimed at uniting African energy leaders, global investors, and executives. The AEW 2022 was a great opportunity for Órama to network with African energy leaders and to establish credible business relationships with prospects and potential clients that have shown interest in investing in Mauritius or taking advantage of the jurisdiction as a base to spread their wings across the globe.

The Órama team is working assiduously to promote Mauritius as an enabling environment and a base for businesses to leverage on to grow and expand across Africa by supporting African business with incorporation processes and banking facilities especially during this era where the AfCFTA is in motion and as the continent is determined to regain its influence within global markets, and provide its entrepreneurs, companies and investors with the opportunities to thrive and shape a prosperous future. To do so, the company offers an efficient and modern one-stop-shop for management services in Mauritius.

Mauritius, with its white sand beaches and crystal-clear sea, is famously known for being a holiday destination, but the beautiful island nation has way more to offer than just tourism. The country is ranked top 13 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking report, and first on the list in Africa, making Mauritius the friendliest business destination and financial hub of Africa. In addition to having a robust financial regulatory system and some of the renowned banks and best banking facilities in Africa, the island has no foreign exchange controls.

Plausible reforms have enabled Mauritius to be a fully compliant offshore jurisdiction and remains a credible and secure financial center of repute that has adopted international best practices in tax matters, regulatory practices, transparency, exchange of information and economic substance and an even safer environment for international investments.

From well-established corporations to startups, Órama assists a wide range of companies, enabling them to benefit from Mauritius’ business and legal environment, but also providing tailored asset and portfolio management services whilst deploying a unique suite of corporate trusteeship services, handling all aspects of permits applications, and offering a successful guidance on interpreting and compliance with the laws and regulations that affect their businesses.

With its partner and affiliates, Órama Corporate Services does not only have a notable presence in both Africa and Europe, but also a very diverse workforce. This cultural diversity makes Órama an efficient structure with a better understanding of their client’s needs.

Please reach out to us on +230.2176578 /+230.57231800 and info@oramacorporate.com or visit our office at 4th floor, Belfort Tower, Port Louis, Mauritius.

Do it the Órama way and become the new African success story.