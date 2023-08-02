Trade association the Mauritanian British Business Council (MBBC) (www.MauritanianBritish.com) has partnered with Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) for the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition. The event will take place in Nouakchott from November 21-22 under the auspices of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The MBBC was founded with the primary goal of establishing healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships between the United Kingdom and Mauritania.

The council's goal is to promote sustainable development and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. One of its critical duties is to connect UK firms to commercial prospects in Mauritania and to provide guidance and support to UK organizations operating in the country.

The strategic partnership between ECP and MBBC is expected to create opportunities for both countries to expand economic connections in a variety of areas. With its major natural gas finds and green hydrogen potential, Mauritania has emerged as a prominent participant in the global energy scene, and as such, the collaboration comes at a critical juncture for both the UK and Mauritania.

British-based multinational energy corporation bp is already spearheading UK investment in Mauritania with the firm spearheading developments such as the Birallah and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim projects. The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 event seeks to provide a suitable environment for enterprises to explore commercial prospects and investment potential in each other's markets by participating in conversations with key stakeholders.

“With access to leading national and international organizations, as well as influential business leaders in Mauritania, the MBBC's unparalleled network will play a crucial role in nurturing and strengthening bilateral relationships at the MSGBC Oil Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition.” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director.

Now in its third edition, the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference takes place under the theme, 'Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa's New Frontiers.' The event convenes movers and shakers from across the regional and global energy sectors, and represents the premier platform for the MSGBC energy sector.