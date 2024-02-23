On 22 February, in Tindouf (Algeria), His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, and his brother, His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, inaugurated the two land border crossings between Algeria and Mauritania.

The two Presidents attended detailed presentations on these two crossing points, their advantages and prospects, and the facilities that make them up. It is expected that this project will allow great commercial mobility between the two brotherly countries, which will have a positive impact on the increase in the pace of development in the border areas and on economic performance for the benefit of the two brotherly countries.

Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, accompanied by his brother, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, also supervised the launch of the Tindouf (Algeria)-Zouerate (Mauritania) road construction project.

His Excellency thanked the Algerian President for his commitment to completing the vital Tindouf-Zouerate road project, congratulating both countries on this important achievement.

For his part, the Algerian president stressed the need to speed up to complete the Tindouf-Zouerate road project linking the two countries, adding that the accomplishment of this project would open new promising horizons for cooperation between the two brotherly countries. This strategic route extends over a distance of 840 kilometers.

The agreement for its implementation was signed on the sidelines of the state visit that His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, made to Algeria at the invitation of his brother, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in December 2021.