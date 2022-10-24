The much-anticipated match schedule, for the 32-team, ninth edition of the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup 2023™, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand is now complete.

Following Saturday’s stunning Draw show in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, kick-off times have now been added to the previously announced Match Schedule with the tournament opener seeing co-hosts New Zealand welcome Norway to Eden Park on Thursday 20 July in a 7pm (NZST) kick-off.

The Tournament’s second game will kick off three hours later at 8pm (AEST) as fellow co-hosts Australia meet the Republic of Ireland at the Sydney Football Stadium in the first match of Group B.

The final will take place at 8pm (AEST) at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal on Sunday 20 August.

The full match schedule is available for download here (https://fifa.fans/3SCF6FG).

Please note, there is a two-hour time difference between Australia’s east coast and Aotearoa New Zealand, with all kick-off times in the match schedule listed as local.

Single match passes for the tournament will go on sale from 25 October 2022 via FIFA.com/tickets.

