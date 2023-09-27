18 referees and 36 assistant referees selected; tournament to take place between 10 November and 2 December 2023.

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 18 referees and 36 assistant referees (https://apo-opa.info/3ZNCEkV) for the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™. In addition, 18 video match officials have been appointed for this tournament.

Click here to access the full list of match official appointments (https://apo-opa.info/48yZ5Or)

“We are looking forward to the first-ever FIFA tournament to be played in Indonesia as this will be a key tournament for our team of referees. Refereeing will also be part of the overall legacy that the U-17 World Cup will leave on the country,” said the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.

Overseen by the FIFA Refereeing Subdivision, the officials’ preparations for this important youth competition will focus on a wide range of topics, such as their reading and understanding of the game, teamwork, and the importance of obtaining the best position or angle – being in the right place at the right time – to make the correct decision.

“Our FIFA Refereeing philosophy is key to the officials’ performance and therefore we aim to achieve consistency and uniformity across the game. For FIFA, it is essential to ensure that the best match officials from all around the world are selected for FIFA competitions,” said FIFA’s Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca.

The selected match officials will participate a few days before the tournament kicks off in a final preparation seminar, reviewing and analysing video clips of real-match situations, and taking part in practical training sessions with players, which will be filmed to enable participants to receive instant feedback from the instructors.

“Following the successful FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, this tournament will give talented FIFA match officials the opportunity to show their skills in an international setting while taking another crucial step forward in their career,” added Collina.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 will take place between 10 November and 2 December 2023. The draw took place on 15 September at the Home of FIFA In Zurich.

Click here for further information (https://apo-opa.info/463TcHq)

