From the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum in Taghazout Bay, Morocco, Marriott International, Inc., (www.Marriott.com) today announced plans to expand its operations in Africa with the anticipated addition of over 30 hotels and more than 5,000 rooms by the end of 2024. The company’s growth across Africa is largely driven by its select-service brands which represent half of the company’s current development pipeline in the continent. The company is also expected to introduce its Delta Hotels by Marriott brand in the region.

“Marriott International’s expansion plans reinforce its commitment to Africa and highlight the growth of the travel and tourism sector across the continent,” said Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President – Development, Africa, Marriott International. “We continue to see opportunities to expand in major gateway cities, commercial centers, and resort destinations across Africa, while catering to the region’s ever-changing and evolving markets through our diverse range of extraordinary brands.”

Select-Service Accommodations Fuel Growth

Marriott International’s select-service brands in the region, led by Protea Hotels by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton, make up more than 50 percent of the company’s property additions in Africa through 2024. Protea Hotels by Marriott remains the most recognizable hospitality brand in Africa, with over 60 hotels across nine countries. Offering a taste of the local flavor in an authentic way, Protea Hotels by Marriott expects to further expand its footprint across the continent with 10 anticipated additions by the end of 2024. Plans include the brand’s first properties in Kenya, Malawi, and Angola, and further expansion in South Africa where it is expected to open five new hotels.

With its authentic and timeless design, paired with stylish comfort, Four Points by Sheraton continues to build on its momentum in Africa with five anticipated additions by the end of 2024. These expansion plans for Four Points by Sheraton include the brand’s entry into Uganda, Senegal, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Cape Verde. The brand also expects to open its second property in Nigeria, Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene.

Demand for Premium and Luxury Brands Remains Strong

Marriott International also continues to see growth opportunities across Africa for its unparalleled premium and luxury brands. The company’s expansion plans for its premium brands across the continent include the anticipated launch of Delta Hotels in 2023. Delta Hotels, which provides guests with exactly what they need for a seamless travel experience, is expected to make its entry into Africa with the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott Dar es Salaam Oyster Bay in Tanzania.

Plans for Tribute Portfolio, a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and vibrant social scenes, include the expected opening of laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. The company is also slated to introduce the Westin Hotels&Resorts brand in Ethiopia with the anticipated opening of The Westin Addis Ababa. Additionally, Marriott International plans to grow its iconic collection of independent properties under the Autograph Collection Hotels brand with new properties in expected Tanzania and Algeria.

Marriott International also plans to expand its portfolio of luxury brands with five anticipated openings in Africa by the end of 2024. The company is expected to introduce The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis brands in Morocco with the anticipated openings of The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat Dar Es Salam and The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda. JW Marriott is expected to enter Kenya with the openings of JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi and JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge, which will mark the company’s first property in the luxury safari space.

Marriott International's current portfolio in Africa encompasses nearly 130 properties and more than 23,000 rooms across 20 countries.

