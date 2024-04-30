The Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Sunarko on Tuesday (30/5) said that the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) to Sudan continues to make various efforts to encourage and facilitate the promotion and marketing of Indonesian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises UMKM products to enter the market Sudan and countries in the surrounding African region.
In this regard, the Indonesian Embassy expressed its readiness to support promotional activities and market expansion for superior UMKM products from Tenggamus Regency, Lampung Province, which had previously sent various samples and samples of UMKM products for product displays at the Indonesian Embassy in Sudan.
A number of mainstay and superior products from UMKMs in Tenggamus - Lampung Regency have the opportunity to enter the Sudanese market and surrounding countries, including ground coffee products, honey, spice products, candied nutmeg, brown sugar, processed banana foods. chips) and various other UMKM products.