As the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (https://apo-opa.co/3H7seUz) prepares for its second edition on January 13-14, 2024, Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta, is confirmed to speak at the transformative event, reflecting the growing interest of European countries in Libya’s energy prospects.

Following growing cooperation between Libya and Malta, Prime Minister Abela is expected to discuss trade and commercial ties between the two countries and explore the feasibility of a proposed renewable energy interconnector project. Signed last August, the project agreement envisions the establishment of a solar photovoltaic park in Libya, with the goal of supplying the green energy generated to Malta and potentially other destinations in Europe. The focus now is on determining feasibility before addressing financing options, whether government-funded or through private capital.

The Prime Minister will also be accompanied by Dr. Miriam Dalli, Maltese Minister of Environment, Energy and Enterprise, who will participate in a panel on renewable power and its role in supporting Libya’s broader economic growth. The North African nation has made substantial strides in renewable energy in the past twelve months and is currently seeking technical partnerships and investment to help unlock its estimated 5.4 TWh of solar and 2.9 TWh of wind power potential annually.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit, which is organized by Energy Capital&Power, returns for its second edition in Tripoli on January 13-14, 2024 under the theme, A New Libya: Built on Energy. The historic event is poised to explore and unlock partnership and investment opportunities within Libya's dynamic energy sector. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com for further details on participation.