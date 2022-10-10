The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, on the occasion of the Independence Day of Uganda.
Minister’s message reads as follows:
“It is my pleasure to extend greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Uganda on the festive occasion of Uganda’s 60th anniversary of Independence.
I am confident that the cordial relationship between our two nations will flourish in the years ahead.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.