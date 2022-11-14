The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid has sent a message of condolence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry Selim following the loss of lives in a tragic mini bus crash in the city of Dekahliye, Egypt, on 12 November 2022.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic news of the mini bus crash in the city of Dekahliye, Egypt, on 12 November 2022, causing the loss of lives of more than 20 people and injuring many.

At this time of distress, the Government and the people of Maldives join me in extending our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Egypt. Our sincere prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish for the quick and complete recovery of the injured.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”