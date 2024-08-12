Malaysia welcomes the Joint Statement by the Leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar on 8 August 2024, underscoring the urgency for the conclusion of a ceasefire deal and to bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza.

As a matter of principle, Malaysia has always advocated for peace and stability and adherence to international law. In this context, Malaysia supports the ongoing peace negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. We hope that the forthcoming discussion to be held on 15 August 2024 will bear positive results and prevent further escalation of the conflict and achieve a peaceful resolution.

Malaysia urges all parties to stay focused, committed and respect the peace process. We once again demand for the killings and atrocities to stop, for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to be in place, humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded into Gaza, and Palestine to be accepted as a full member of the United Nations.

Malaysia’s resolute support and solidarity with the Palestinians remain unwavering, including towards their right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.