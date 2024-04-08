Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia


High Commissioner of Malaysia Rus Shazila Osman had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Public Enterprises of South Africa, H.E. Mr. Pravin Gordhan on 8 April 2024 on matters of mutual interest.

Also present were DENEL Group CEO, Mr. Tsepo Monaheng and Department of Public Enterprises Director General, Ms. Jacky Molisane. From the High Commission were Defence Advisor Col. Ishak Ujang and Minister Counsellor Yap Wei Sin.

