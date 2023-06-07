Cooperation between the United States and Madagascar creates greater regional and global stability. Military training is a key part of this cooperation. Among the many types of military training offered by the United States, welcoming students to the U.S. Service Academies is an important way to train Madagascar’s next generation of military leaders.

U.S. Service Academies are among the most selective universities in the United States and offer premier educational and leadership opportunities. Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Science degree, U.S. students also receive a commission as officers in the U.S. Armed Forces. A select group of international students also benefits from these exceptional training experiences. These students study and train alongside future military leaders from the United States and other partner nations. Upon graduation, international students return to serve in the militaries of their countries.

U.S. Ambassador Claire Pierangelo, U.S. Defense Attaché Commander Jorge Garcia, and Madagascar’s Ministry of National Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bearson Andrianaivohery celebrated the admission of two future Malagasy leaders to U.S. Service Academies. Raniah Andrianjafimahery received an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy, and Ezekiela Antonio Francky Velotahirinirina received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. These students have met the high academic, physical, and character standards required for admission to these prestigious military academies.

Andrianjafimahery and Velotahirinirina will travel to the United States to begin their studies later this month. Upon graduation in 2027, they will return to serve in Madagascar’s military.