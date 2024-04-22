On April 22, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh received copies of credentials from the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Ukraine at the residence in Berlin Stephen Mubiru.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that the appointment of the Non-Resident Uganda's Ambassador to Ukraine is a positive step on the way to further strengthening bilateral relations.

In the context of the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Maksym Subh expressed his gratitude to Uganda for the participation of the Special representative of the President of Uganda as part of the African peacekeeping mission that visited Kyiv last June.

The Ugandan side in detail was also informed about the holding of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, ways to intensify it in areas of mutual interest.