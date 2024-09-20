On 19 September, with a view to holding consultations on cooperation with African countries, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh held a meeting with Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Vaclav Prašil.

During the consultations, the Czech diplomat was informed about Kyiv's initiatives in the context of intensifying political dialogue, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation with African countries. In particular, Maksym Subkh briefed the Czech diplomat about the expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic presence on the African continent..

For his part, Vaclav Prašil outlined current development of cooperation between official Prague and the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa and the role played by economic diplomacy in this process. The Czech diplomat focused on the key points of the fundamental document for the development of relations with the continent "Engaging in Africa: Czechia’s Strategy".

The parties discussed possible joint Ukrainian-Czech projects in Africa and mechanisms for their implementation. It was agreed to continue the dialogue on issues of cooperation on African affairs.

During the meeting the ways of cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in the context of the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula were also discussed, as well as wider involvement of African countries in the Second Peace Summit and the contribution of official Prague to the continuation of the successful implementation of the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian initiative.