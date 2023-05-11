MAK Technology is all set to exhibit at Gitex Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the premier technology event scheduled in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023. As an independent technology distributor and solutions provider based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, we are excited to be part of this gathering of tech leaders, innovators, and industry experts.

In limited time, MAK Technology has shown remarkable determination in its pursuit of becoming a $100 million company in the next 3 years. With annual revenues projected to surpass $10 million this year alone.

The vision of MAK Technology is to become the preferred technology distributor and solutions provider, delivering the most innovative and efficient technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. It strives to exceed customers’ expectations by providing value addition to businesses, enabling customers to achieve business goals and compete in respective trades.

The company is focused on sustainability, creating a positive impact on business, environment, and the community, as well as believes in women enablement in technology and startups to lead growth in emerging economies and businesses across the globe.

MAK Technology expects that Gitex Africa will result in substantial fresh agreements and collaborations, which will enable the company to establish a robust foothold not only in the African and developing markets but also globally.