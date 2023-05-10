West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center services provider, MainOne (www.MainOne.net), an Equinix Company has enhanced its interconnection capabilities by using Equinix Fabric to extend its network reach and provide its enterprise customers with agile, on-demand and seamless connectivity to cloud providers, remote markets, and local infrastructure over the MainOne network and onto Platform Equinix.

Equinix Fabric is an on-demand, software-defined interconnection service, which provides global reach to the Equinix network of over 245 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers located in 71 major metros and 32 countries around the world. Equinix Fabric directly, securely, and dynamically connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems on Platform Equinix®.

Speaking on this expansion, MainOne Chief Technical Officer, Anil Verma stated that “As a long-time customer of Equinix Fabric, MainOne has utilized the global footprint of data centers and services to establish connections to Cloud service providers and enable private, dedicated connections for customers in West Africa. Now as an Equinix company, the expansion of our network to Equinix Fabric guarantees enhanced SLA and lower latency for critical services and applications. This is part of our commitment to provide our customers with world-class interconnection services to accelerate their digital journey.”

In the new expansion, MainOne will utilize Equinix IBX data centers in Lisbon (LS1) and London (LD5) to create geographic diversity, enabling its customers connect their IT infrastructure to a dynamic and rich ecosystem, enjoying more direct access to Cloud services, and higher performance, ensuring they are able to stay ahead of their competitors with low-latency and secure IT infrastructure.”

MainOne, an Equinix Company, is a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. MainOne provides highly reliable services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions. MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne, builds and operates data centers across West Africa.