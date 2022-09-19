The Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond, will conduct an official visit to Madagascar from 20 to 30 September 2022.

“My visit will allow me to obtain information on, among others, the right to health, education and employment of people with albinism. I am also particularly interested in assessing the right to life and strengthening protection in this area,” Miti-Drummond said.

“I look forward to engaging with the authorities and other stakeholders in Madagascar as I also hope to identify good practices and provide recommendations that could address challenges where they may exist.”

The expert plans to meet with various stakeholders, including authorities, civil society organizations, and persons with albinism in Antananarivo, Fort Dauphin, Amboasary, and Ambovombe.

At the end of her mission, the Independent Expert will hold a press conference to share her preliminary observations. The press conference will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, 30 September 2022, at the Grande Salle Titan II, Maison Commune des Nations Unies-Galaxy Andraharo, Antananarivo. Access to the press conference will be strictly limited to journalists.

Miti-Drummond will submit a comprehensive report on her visit to the Human Rights Council in March 2023.