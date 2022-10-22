The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship, Mr. Lefu Manyokole says their partnership with UN-Habitat on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 11) through the Participatory Slum Upgrading Program (PSUP) will enhance the development of the Lesotho National Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy (NSPUPS).

He said this when officially opening the validation workshop on the Lesotho National Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy on Thursday.

He noted that the ministry anticipates that the strategy as well as action plans that have been developed will guide the government to formulate targeted, integrated and multi-sectoral National Slum Upgrading Programs, saying this will help people living in slums and informal settlements to contribute to the overall poverty alleviation and enhanced development index of Lesotho.

He further noted that the strategies are set against a backdrop of significant challenges brought about by urbanization in Lesotho, which he said has led to over 64 percent of the urban population living in slum conditions and informal settlements.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to UN-Habitat for their utmost technical and financial support and for their presence to witness the final stage of the project, and also thanked the consultant for his utmost commitment to this process.

He promised the government’s commitment to making this project a success.

Also speaking, the UN-Habitat PSUSP Program Manager, Mr. Joshua Maviti said more than one billion people, including 300 million children live in city slums and informal settlements, saying it is expected to rise to three billion by 2050, making almost half of the projected global urban population.

He said the UN-Habitat guiding principles are integrated and coherent approaches for enabling; a policy environment, people cantered and participatory leaving no one behind as well as incremental and affordable equity in cities.

He, therefore, thanked the government of Lesotho for its warm welcome and commitment to making this project a success.

On the same token, the Housing Department Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftainship, Mrs. Malesekele Matekane urged all stakeholders to make sure that all strategies are implemented, saying this is not only the Housing Department’s responsibility but of all stakeholders.

She mentioned the objectives of the strategy of slum prevention which include urban development, development control and land management.

Present at the workshop included representatives from all relevant ministries and the Maseru City Council (MCC).