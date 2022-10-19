Liquid Telecom South Sudan, a pan-African technology company and a business of Cassava Technologies, has today officially rebranded as Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Sudan (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), reflecting its transformation into a one-stop-shop technology group for local businesses and consumers.

The rebrand also indicates Liquid’s expansion into several business services, including Cloud, Cyber Security, and other technologies adding to its existing products and connectivity services.

“This strategic rebranding to Liquid Intelligent Technologies is us saying that our customers and the country are now positioning for future applications that run on the assets that we have built in Africa,” says Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Sudan CEO Martin Mushambadope. “We are looking at South Sudan getting to the cutting edge and bringing the rest of the world to South Sudan whilst taking the country to the rest of the world.”

Liquid is a pioneering company in bringing terrestrial fibre connectivity to South Sudan, linking the country to its continent-spanning network across the East Africa region and beyond, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. This network is already delivering affordable internet access to South Sudanese people, businesses, and government and helping the country to progress toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Since its launch in South Sudan in 2019, Liquid has become the leading and most holistic technology services provider. In the last two years, the organisation connected offices and homes at an unprecedented rate – including at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – while providing fibre connectivity to the capital city of Juba, connecting mobile operators, carriers, enterprises, and government organisations.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

Beyond the provision of connectivity solutions, Liquid serves South Sudan as a go-to solutions provider that empowers individual customers and SMEs through to the largest Blue-Chip partners, thereby intensifying South Sudan’s digital transformation journey. To this end, Liquid has invested extensively in its award-winning VSAT Broadband service to extend reliable internet access and enable seamless operations to remotest regions while providing backup service to those living in urban centres. Liquid’s connectivity in South Sudan comes with full terrestrial redundancy for the convenience of the market.

“Fast, reliable, pervasive, and affordable internet is a human right. This is a cornerstone of Liquid’s investment strategy in South Sudan with terrestrial fibre, satellite, and other wireless technologies.,” says Mushambadope. “We want to ensure that wherever there is a business, a home, an entrepreneur, an incubation hub, or even a student who wants to initiate something for the greater good of South Sudan and ultimately Africa and the world, they have the necessary connectivity.

“With this rebrand, Liquid will create more recognition and awareness of our ability to provide connectivity and digital solutions for local businesses, empowering them to transform their operations and compete on a bigger scale. We are proud to partner with South Sudan in its ongoing digital transformation,” he says.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech/