Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, a business of Cassava Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, secures two prestigious awards at GovTech 2023 – Africa Award and Digital Partnerships. These two awards recognise the work done by Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech) in impacting the lives of Africans across the continent using ICT; while the second recognises the work done by Liquid through its YES4YOUTH IT Training programme.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in both these areas, as Liquid has made substantial strides in making high-speed connectivity ubiquitous across the continent with its 110,000 km fibre network. Additionally, we are deeply committed to fostering the growth and education of young individuals in South Africa – and working with YES4YOUTH to deliver a variety of learning and skills programmes that are improving knowledge and skills in the ICT sector and granting access to opportunities for the unemployed youth in our communities,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

Winning in both these categories is a reaffirmation that the organisation is continuously investing in realising its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. “This recognition also reiterates that Public-Private Partnerships are key, and we are grateful for the opportunity to play an integral role in digitally transforming South Africa through our continued partnership with SITA,” continued Geyser. The organisation recently announced the expansion of its fibre network connecting Kenya to Ethiopia and Zambia to Malawi, bringing carrier-grade connectivity to these countries.

Africa’s future prosperity depends on fast and reliable connectivity, and everyone at Liquid is committed to making digital inclusion a reality across South Africa and the rest of the continent. Liquid aims to catalyse African growth through its intelligent fibre backbone, providing cost-effective, regional internet connectivity that enhances digital transformation.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit www.Liquid.Tech.