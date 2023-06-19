Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has successfully installed the Mauritius Telecom T3 subsea cable connecting Mauritius to South Africa. This cable has been deployed at Liquid’s landing facility in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban. The move will bring a much-needed boost to the stability and redundancy around the connectivity that exists between the two countries.

The T3 cable consists of four fibre pairs, with a design capacity of 13.5 Tbps per fibre pair and 54 Tbps for the whole system. With this, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa is bringing a critical increase in the availability of high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity for economies in the Indian Ocean islands to South Africa, leveraging on Liquid's 110,000km of fibre backbone in Africa.

"At Liquid South Africa, we are working towards building a digitally connected country that leaves no South African behind. Through our partnerships in multiple sea cables like Equiano, METISS, EASSy and even with the T3 cable system, we have ensured that South Africans and businesses alike can leverage their business needs using cost-effective, low-latency internet to serve their business-critical connectivity needs,” said Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

In addition to bringing reliable internet connectivity to South Africa, this partnership will also have a positive impact by stimulating economic growth and contributing to the overall development of the community by creating job opportunities. “This is yet another milestone achieved by Liquid SA as we continue to provide access to high-speed connectivity, the backbone for the country’s businesses to operate and succeed in this digitally transformed business environment,” concluded Geyser.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech/