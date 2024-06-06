Liquid C2, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a leading pan-African technology group, is pleased to announce that it has become the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent. This strategic partnership with global hyperscaler Google Cloud adds significant capacity to the cloud solutions that Liquid C2 already offers its customers across Africa through its Cloud Connect portfolio.

Cloud Interconnect extends organisations’ external networks directly to the Google Cloud network through a private, high-availability, low-latency connection. As a Google Cloud Interconnect provider, Liquid C2 can offer its customers direct access to Google Cloud services, enabling companies in Africa to take advantage of all the benefits of the Cloud.

The direct connection’s increased speed and higher bandwidth significantly enhances the performance of cloud-based applications. Through this offering, Liquid C2 customers will reduce their reliance on the public internet, inadvertently improving security and business performance.

“Being the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage the strengths of both organisations to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market. Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government are seeking,” said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2.

"We are proud to partner with Liquid C2 as they become a Google Interconnect provider. This collaboration demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships in enabling a more connected and digitally inclusive continent, as well as our mutual goal of providing access to the technology that drives business growth. Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities," said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Turkey, Middle East&Africa, Google Cloud.

Liquid C2's partnership with Google Cloud aligns perfectly with its vision of a digitally enabled Africa where no African is left behind. It also reflects Liquid C2's commitment to empowering businesses on the continent with tailored solutions to meet their unique technological needs.

This partnership builds on Liquid C2’s existing collaborations with Google Cloud to provide AI-driven cloud and security solutions to customers across Africa, further enhancing its position as a trusted Managed Service Provider.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. We help organisations move to the cloud with technologies that integrate diverse teams and enhance customer interactions, business innovation, agility and go-to-market capabilities. Our team of IT specialists brings several decades of cumulative experience. This enables us to provide customers with the most robust cloud protection tools across Africa. https://LiquidC2.com/