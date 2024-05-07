There are three changes to the Lionesses starting line up for Wednesday’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup clash against South Africa at the Stade Makis in Antananarivo.

Faith Livoi is moved from the second row to the backline, starting at inside center as part of a midfield partnership with Esther Juma as Lewin Amazimbi does not feature in the match day squad.

Hesla Khisa, who came off the bench during Saturday’s 29-22 defeat to Madagascar, starts in the second row alongside Naomi Jelagat in a rejigged pack that sees Enid Ouma move from the blindside to number eight. Mitchelle Akinyi is also handed a start in the backrow after coming on as a replacement on Saturday.

Diana Kemunto, a starter in the previous match, will come off the bench while Nolin Khaleyi and Hellen Anyango could make their first starts of the tournament after being named among the replacements.

This match kicks off at 1300 EAT and will be aired live on the Rugby Africa Facebook page.

Lionesses squad to face South Africa

15. Diana Omosso, 14. Diana Awino, 13. Esther Juma, 12. Faith Livoi, 11. Terry Ayesa, 10. Anne Ochieng, 9. Winnie Awino, 1. Rose Otieno, 2. Knight Otuoma, 3. Natasha Emali (C ), 4. Naomi Jelagat, 5. Hesla Khisa, 6. Mitchelle Akinyi, 7. Maureen Chebet, 8. Enid Ouma REPLACEMENTS 16. Mitchelle Atieno, 17. Jane Chanya, 18. Sheilah Wesa, 19. Nolin Khaleyi, 20. Diana Kemunto, 21. Mitchelle Alivitsa, 22. Hellen Anyango, 23. Carol Nyamwamu

Media Contact:

KRU Communications

Tel: +254 724 256 179

Email: media@kru.co.ke