Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Hon. Mohamed Mahemed Oun is amongst over 30 ministers Africa’s leading oil and gas event sees the strongest presence of Ministers and Government officials attending Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com). Africa Oil Week is thrilled to announce Hon. Mohamed Mahemed Oun’s attendance at the leading Oil and Gas event in South Africa’s Cape Town. Held by Hyve Group Plc, the global event, home of the African Upstream, will bring together leaders and stakeholders of the energy sector on the 3-7 October to celebrate the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Hon. Mohamed Mahemed Oun, to this year's event. With experience in the sector spanning 40 years, Oun’s knowledge and solutions to stabilise, strengthen, and bring relief to a tight global market will be invaluable, as we look towards the future of the industry,” says Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

The annual event advocates the sustainable development of the African upstream with Africa Week 2022 focusing increasingly on the need of its nations to drive economic growth, improve service delivery and move millions of citizens out of poverty. The African energy sector still faces huge challenges, and the next couple of decades will see rapid population growth paired with industrialisation, which will drive strong energy demand growth across the continent—including for fossil fuels. A recent McKinsey model estimates that African energy demand over the next 20 years could be around 30 per cent higher than it is today, compared with a 10 per cent increase in global energy demand. For this reason - and so many more, it is vitally important that African resources are utilised to meet local, national, and international demands.

“Hon. Mohamed Mahemed Oun is a great advocate right across the oil and gas sphere, and he has previously spoken on the ways Libya is committed to revitalising existing oilfields, increasing new exploration campaigns, and scaling up production,” says Sinclair.

“Importantly, in line with Africa Oil Week’s 2022 theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World, Dr Oun has also spoken proudly on the renewables front. Leaders like him that are discussing the ways we can boost African energy supplies, whilst uptaking projects in the solar industry and expanding the national grid into remote areas is a promising way to establish Africa’s green economy, too,” he adds.

“The European Union is increasingly going to have to rely on Libya to broaden its energy sources as the disputes between the EU and Russia over the war in Ukraine continue. This will prompt European countries to invest in Libya’s oil and gas exportation. A quick political solution is needed to fix the Libyan crisis so that they can provide Europe with the gas and oil they need.”

If you’re interested in taking part in these important conversations, register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media Contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.