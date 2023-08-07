Minister of Oil and Gas H.E. Mohamed Oun today held a first working meeting with the organizers of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (https://apo-opa.info/3Oxima6) to brief them on upcoming initiatives in the energy sector. The Ministry of Oil and Gas will invite official delegations from Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and associations including OPEC, to participate in the event on 8-9 November 2023 in Tripoli.

The innovation, ambition and diversity of Libya’s energy opportunities will take center stage at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit. The theme of the event is ‘Partnerships for Energy and Economic Opportunity’, emphasizing Libya’s important role as a regional energy provider.

The Minister emphasized that around a third of Libya’s land and sea territory is yet to be explored for hydrocarbons, as well as the diversity of its resource base for future production, and discussed the recent lifting of force majeure status by some international operators – expected to unlock investment into the market.

Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) , the organizers of the summit, and the Ministry of Oil and Gas look forward to receiving ministerial and private sector delegations from Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the UK, the US, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Middle Eastern and African nations. International organizations such as OPEC, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the African Petroleum Producers Organization, the African Energy Chamber, the International Energy Agency, and the International Energy Forum will be officially invited to contribute their expertise and perspectives to the summit.

H.E. Mohamed Oun and his media advisor Ahmed Tarhuni met with James Chester, Senior Director of ECP, and Ahmed Al-Ghazali, local partner of ECP and Vice President of AmCham Libya.

To learn more about the summit or request information and participation, visit https://apo-opa.info/3Oxima6 or write to james@energycapitalpower.com.