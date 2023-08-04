The Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) has partnered with Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) for the second edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) (https://LibyaSummit.com/), taking place in Tripoli on November 8-9 this year.

As an organization that promotes business relations and commercial activity between the British and Libyan business communities, the LBBC plays a central role in facilitating trade and investment. The UK and other European countries have long been important partners for the North African country, and now, multi-sector opportunities and the strength of energy resources have heightened Libya’s attractiveness.

While oil and gas has historically been an attractive venture, Libya’s untapped renewable energy prospects offer high returns for investors. As such, the LBBC-LEES partnership will facilitate collaborations between UK and Libyan companies in this area, kickstarting strategic projects and growth opportunities.

LBBC Chairman Peter Millett CMG said: “The Libyan British Business Council is delighted to partner with Energy Capital&Power for the second Libya Energy&Economic Summit. With over 120 members, the LBBC has followed the energy sector in Libya very closely, fostering relationships with the National Oil Corporation and with companies working in the hydrocarbons sector. The energy sector will continue to have a central role in Libya’s economic development and the LBBC will play a central role in building partnerships with Libyan companies to promote prosperity in both our countries.”

“The LBBC’s strategic alliance with LEES 2023 marks a unique opportunity for both the UK and Libya to harness the potential of Libya’s economy, fostering a new wave of partnerships, innovation and investments. Libya is emerging into a new era of growth, with the country’s resources boasting the capacity to advance energy security in Africa and Europe. Through LEES 2023 and this partnership, we expect a number of deals to be signed by UK companies in Tripoli this November,” states James Chester, Senior Director at LEES organizer ECP. “We are extending an official invitation to UK companies as well as players from France, Italy, Spain, Germany and more, to join this important event.”

The 2023 edition of the summit builds on the success of the first edition held in 2021, which represented the first major international investment event to take place in Tripoli in over a decade.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023 takes place in Tripoli on November 8-9 and represents the second edition of this important investment platform. Organized by Energy Capital&Power, LEES 2023 takes place with the endorsement and support of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the National Oil Corporation.

