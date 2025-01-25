The joint technical coordination team composed of the Eastern and Western military and security institutions agreed Thursday on a project to establish a joint centre for communication and information exchange to support institutions securing Libya’s borders, combating terrorism, and irregular migration.

Representatives of the co-chairs of the Security Working Group (SWG) for Libya joined the final session of the two-day meeting. They were briefed on the project to strengthen Libyan efforts to secure the country’s borders to discuss the joint centre, and other challenges being faced particularly on, irregular migration and counter terrorism, and how the international partners can support ongoing efforts to secure the borders. The SWG expressed its readiness to support Libyan joint efforts.

“The joint centre is part of a coordination mechanism which was endorsed in the group’s Benghazi meeting on 18 and 19 December 2024,” said Ali Kilkal, UNSMIL Security Institutions Services Officer. “The joint centre is not just a mechanism, but a partnership which through cooperation and collaboration would allow institutions to work together on issues that affect Libya and the whole region making them more effective. Border security is a national security priority,” he added.

The joint centre will include representatives from all military and security institutions mandated to secure Libya’s borders, including those working on counter terrorism and irregular migration.

“One united Libya is the goal,” said one participant. “Every effort of coordination and collaboration is meaningful for us.”

The participants also agreed to expedite the establishment of a strategic studies centre to research border management and explore solutions to tackle the current and potential challenges facing Libya. They also agreed to strengthen communication channels between institutions.

Participants also requested the international community to support their commitment to security through specalised training deploying modern technology and equipment for border security.

“The border is the first line in security for Libya,” said one participant. “It is a national responsibility, which also requires national, regional and international cooperation to maintain.”