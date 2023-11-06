Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided shelter for the victims of the flood that happened in the east of Libya.

In his statement, TİKA’s Coordinator in Libya, Ali Süha Bacanakgil, stated that they continue to support the cities in the east of Libya in cooperation with the Libya Government of National Unity, Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education.

Stating that they provided support to the three schools, which were not damaged by the flood and turned into temporary accommodation centers, Bacanakgil said: “We delivered 1000 accommodation supply kits containing mattresses, pillows, blankets, sheets, and pillowcases to those in need.”

Bacanakgil stated that the accommodation sets will be used in the schools that were turned into guest houses in Derna and Shahhat by 250 families with approximately four members.

TİKA’s Coordinator in Libya reminded the audience that during the first days of the disaster, they delivered 5 thousand food packages containing clean drinking water and energy-giving convenience foods to the disaster victims, in cooperation with the Libyan Red Crescent.

Flood Disaster in Libya

Storm Daniel, which affected the Central Mediterranean Sea and hit the east of Libya on September 10, caused a flood disaster in Benghazi, Bayda, Merc, Susa, and Derna.

Due to the flood disaster, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dibeybe, declared a 3-day mourning on September 11, and the Libyan Presidential Council made a call of distress to the sister countries and international organizations.

In the report published by the UN on October 2, it was stated that the flood affected 250 thousand people, caused 40 thousand people to lose their homes, and 4 thousand 255 people to lose their lives.