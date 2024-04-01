The Carge D’Affairs a.i. of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dede Rifai, held a gathering and fasting break together with Indonesian skilled/professional workers in Tripoli on 30 March 2024.
These Indonesian skilled/professional workers are part of some of the approximately one hundred Indonesian skilled/professional workers in Libya.
They work in various sectors, such as petroleum (technicians and engineers), aviation (pilots, flight attendants, technicians and administration), carpet manufacturing and the food and beverage industry. And currently in the recruitment process, hospital workers (nurses) from Indonesia will work in Libya.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.