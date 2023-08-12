In response to an invitation by the Liberian authorities, the European Union has decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Liberia to observe the general elections (President, House of Representatives and half the Senate) scheduled for 10 October 2023.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has appointed Andreas Schieder, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer for this mission. The EU previously deployed EOMs to Liberia in 2018, 2012, 2007 and 2002, as well as an Election Follow-up Mission in 2022.

High Representative Josep Borrell stated: "The deployment of this Election Observation Mission confirms our long-standing commitment to supporting competitive, transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia, the oldest democracy in Africa. Under the leadership of Chief Observer Andreas Schieder, the EU EOM will provide an independent, evidence-based assessment of the electoral process. The European Union is a close partner of Liberia and is committed to continue its support to democratic governance ".

Chief Observer Andreas Schieder declared: "I am honoured to lead the EU EOM to Liberia. The forthcoming elections will be another defining moment in the country’s democratic consolidation. I look forward to meeting and engaging with representatives of state institutions, traditional authorities, political parties and candidates, civil society organisations, in particular women, youth representatives, media and others that are playing important roles in ensuring a credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive electoral process”.