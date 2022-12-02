The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has nominated Hon. G. Wesseh Blamoh as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and a number of other officials from the Liberia Revenue Authority.

Mr Wesseh has been serving as Acting Minister of State following the resignation of former Minster Nathaniel McGill.

Others nominated by President Weah on Thursday, December 1, include Samuel G. Bennett Jr., Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs (DCGAA) and Mr Gabriel Yeegai Montgomery Snr.,

Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs (DCGTA).

In their various letters, the Liberian leader urged the nominees to demonstrate diligence, honesty and commitment to duty when confirmed.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.