The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is saddened by the death of his Aide-Camp, Gen. Prince C. Toe.

Gen. Toe passed away last week in Monrovia following a period of protracted illness.

The late General Toe was one of President Weah's trusted confidants, working with him as senior bodyguard prior to assuming power as President of the Republic in 2018.

The President expressed his deepest sorrow over the loss of Gen. Toe, and described the deceased as a loyal, committed dedicated servant who he will miss so dearly.

President Weah also extended profound condolences to his family and prayed that the Almighty God consoles and strengthens them in these difficult times of bereavement.