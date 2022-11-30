The President of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah will on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 deliver the Keynote Address of the 13th Edition of the International Peace and Sports Forum in Monaco.

President Weah who departed Doha, Qatar on November 29, 2022 arrived in Monaco via Paris on November 30, 2022.

The 15th edition of the Peace and Sports Forum is being held under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and runs from November 30 2022 through December 1, 2022.

The Liberian Leader is expected to stress the importance of peace and Sports in unifying the world as well as lauding the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for supporting Liberia presently and during Liberia's civil war.

Disrupted by the resurgence of international conflicts, the 2022 Forum will bring together experts from all over the world and to be held under the theme "Sports is an answer for Peace".

According to the organizers, President Weah was overwhelmingly chosen as Keynote Speaker based on his commitment to promoting the crucial role of sports at the international level and in Africa as a tool to unite the peoples and nations is well renowned.

"As a football icon and Head of State, your vision to bring unity, reconciliation, and prosperity to Liberia in a balanced and inclusive manner is even more powerful and showed an example for not only other political leaders but also top-level athletes in the world", the organizers said in a letter to the Liberian Chief Executive.

Additionally, the organizers noted "your participation in this unique worldwide and neutral event at the end of the year would efficiently contribute to concluding in an impactful way the Liberian Bi-centennial celebration this year".

On December 1, 2022, Dr. Weah will hold bilateral discussion with the Prince of Monaco, H.S.H Prince Albert II.