Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has nominated Atty. Worlea-Saywah Dunah as Minister of Post and Telecommunications.

Dr. Weah named the accomplished administrator and veteran public servant on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

The former Nimba County Representative (2006 - 2018) replaces Mr. Cooper W. Kruah who was relieved of his post by the Liberian Chief Executive.

