The President of the Republic, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has suspended, with immediate effect, Mr. Stanley Ford, Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) for allegations of financial and other malpractices at the institution.

The President has made it clear that there is no tolerance for any form of malpractice and, as such, he has directed the Ministry of Justice to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He expressed confidence that the investigation will ensure that justice is served.

The President has further urged Mr. Ford to submit himself to the investigation and cooperate fully to make sure that the matter is resolved expeditiously.

This move by the Liberian Leader is a clear demonstration of his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.