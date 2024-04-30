The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional officials of government affecting the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Agency, and the Office of the President.
These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:
I. Ministry of National Defense
1. Brigadier General (Retired) Geraldine Janet George, Minister of National Defense
II. National Security Agency
2. Major General (Retired) Prince Charles Johnson, III, Director, National Security Agency (NSA)
III. Office of the President
3. Major General (Retired) Daniel D. Ziankahn, Military Adviser
IV. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
4. Mr. J. Henric Pearson, II., Director General for Passports&Visas (with the rank of Ambassador), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
President Boakai further calls on all those nominated and appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.