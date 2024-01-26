The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministries of Finance Development Planning, Justice, Information, Cultural Affairs&Tourism, Youth&Sports, Gender Children&Social Protection, Public Works and Transport as well as the Liberian Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).
The nominees include:
- Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister, (MOYS)
- Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Minister, (MOJ)
- Mr. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister (MICAT)
- Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, Minister (MoGCSP)
- Mr. Roland Giddings, Minister, (MPW)
- Mr. Sirleaf Tyler, Minister, (MOT)
- Mr. Bill Mcgill Jones, Deputy Minister for Administration (MFDP)
- Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management (MFDP)
- Mr. Anthony Myers, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs-(MFDP)
- Madam Tanneh Branson, Deputy Minister for Budget&Development Planning (MFDP)
- Mr. Elwood T. Nettey, Comptroller&Accountant General (MFDP)
- Mr. Amos Tweh, Managing Director, (LPRC)
These nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
Additionally, the President has named Mr. Emmanuel N. Reeves, Sr. as Officer in Charge of the Liberia Maritime Authority and Mr. Jake Kabakole as Officer in Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia. These Officers In Charge will oversee the institutions until their official heads are named. These take effect immediately.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.