The President of the Republic of Liberia, Honorable Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has, in consonance with Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, nominated the following officials in Government, pending senate confirmation:
Mr. Boama S. Kamara – Minister of Finance&Development Planning
Mr. Sylvester M. Grigsby – Minister of State for Presidential Affairs
Mr. S. Kofi Woods, National Security Advisor
Mr. Gregory Coleman – Inspector General, Liberia National Police
Mr. Sam Gaye – Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS)