Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


The President of the Republic of Liberia, Honorable Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has, in consonance with Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, nominated the following officials in Government, pending senate confirmation:

Mr. Boama S. Kamara – Minister of Finance&Development Planning 

Mr. Sylvester M. Grigsby – Minister of State for Presidential Affairs

Mr. S. Kofi Woods, National Security Advisor

Mr. Gregory Coleman – Inspector General, Liberia National Police

Mr. Sam Gaye – Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.